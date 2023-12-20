Man with parrot on shoulder arrested on drug charges

Arrested: Timothy Bowers was arrested and faces several charges, including drug possession and battery on a law enforcement officer. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man is accused of drug possession after allegedly telling deputies in the Florida Panhandle that he was “high on mushrooms” while a parrot was perched on his shoulder, authorities said.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Timothy Brandon Bowers, 38, of Troy, Alabama, was arrested Dec. 15. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing, according to a sheriff’s office news release posted on Facebook.

According to an arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s office received a call from residents at about 1:44 a.m. on Dec. 15 about a “suspicious vehicle,” identified as a silver Chevrolet Silverado, sitting on Elkcam Road. Th residents told deputies that the occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Bowers, was “pounding on the front door” of their home.

The owners asked the man to leave but he refused, the sheriff’s office said.

“I was informed that the subject had a parrot (on) his shoulder,” arresting deputy Jonathan Thomas wrote in his arrest report.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that Bowers was “sitting inside the vehicle with a blank look on his face and a parrot on his shoulder.” As Thomas spoke with Bowers, he said he observed several weapons and asked Bowers to exit the Silverado.

Deputies said the man began arguing and was “non-compliant” with orders and combative. Deputies used a stun gun to subdue Bowers, but when the suspect grabbed Thomas’ holster, the deputy struck the suspect in the face and torso, according to the arrest affidavit.

After he was subdued, Bowers allegedly told deputies that there was nothing wrong with him, adding that “he was just high, and his drug of choice was mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Bowers was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. After he was medically cleared, Bowers was booked into the Washington County Jail, online records show.

The parrot did not appear to be injured and was secured in a pet carrier, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. The bird was taken to Washington County Animal Control.

We cannot stress the importance of reporting suspicious activity, especially during the holiday season,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said in a statement. “If you have any reason for concern, make the call, we are here to make sure you and your neighborhoods are safe.”