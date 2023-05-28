Man’s body found shot to death, wrapped in tarp in Pennsylvania woods Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police Department said that Jerry Garner’s body was found Wednesday morning in the woods near Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood, according to WPXI. Gardner, 30, was reportedly wrapped in a tarp and was dumped in the area.

Garner’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner on Thursday, the news outlet reported. The medical examiner said that Gardner was shot multiple times.

WPXI spoke with Gardner’s mother, Jeanne Gardner-Gusman who is looking for answers on what happened to her son.

“I’m trying to stay strong, I’m trying to get through this,” Gardner-Gusman said to the news outlet shortly after arriving from Texas.

It is unclear to investigators when Gardner’s body was dumped, WPXI reported. A possible motive has not been released and no arrests have been made.