Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother, dies at 86

Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: First lady Michelle Obama (L) and Marian Robinson watch a women's college basketball game between the Princeton Tigers and the American University Eagles at Bender Arena on November 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama's niece, Leslie Robinson, was playing for Princeton. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The mother of Michelle Obama, Marian Robinson, has died at the age of 86, The Associated Press reported.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life,” Michelle Obama said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example,” Barack Obama said in a statement on X.

“As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence,” the statement from Barack and Michelle Obama, Craig and Kelly Robinson, and their children said, according to CNN.

“She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her,” the statement said.

Robinson moved into the White House when Barack Obama was elected president and her daughter became the first lady, The Associated Press reported.

She was a widow and had lived in Chicago for most of her life before going to the White House to help with her granddaughters, the AP reported. It took some work to get her to move though. Michelle Obama got her brother, Craig, involved.

Check back for more on this developing story.





