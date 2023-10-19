Marine arrested in death of other Marine found in barracks

Marine arrested in death of fellow Marine A U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was being held Wednesday night on suspicion of being involved in the death of another Marine earlier that day, according to military officials. (INchendio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was being held Wednesday night on suspicion of being involved in the death of another Marine earlier that day, according to military officials.

>> Read more trending news

Officials at Camp Lejeune said in a statement that law enforcement there arrested the Marine, who was not named, at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Jacksonville (North Carolina) Daily News.

“The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier this evening,” a news release late Wednesday night from Camp Lejeune stated. “Further details will be provided as they become available.”

Marine arrested for suspected involvement in death of another Marine https://t.co/c426MrCI6P — Marine Corps Times (@Marinetimes) October 19, 2023

The death was listed as a homicide. The killing happened in a barracks room earlier that evening, the statement said.

Camp Lejeune is the home base for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps’ East Coast-based force.