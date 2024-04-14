The Masters: Tiger Woods shoots worst-ever score at major with 10-over 82

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods set a record on Friday when he made the cut at the Masters for the 24th consecutive time. On Saturday he set a record he did not want.

The five-time Masters champion, who has won 15 majors, posted his worst score at Augusta National and hi worst effort at a major with a 10-over-par 82 during Saturday’s third round, The Associated Press reported. It is only the fifth time Woods has shot 80 or higher during a professional tournament.

Saturday is traditionally called moving day at the Masters. But instead of moving into contention, Woods moved way down the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods will play in his 100th round at #theMasters tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yvWjDTRFLl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2024

Woods is tied for 52nd place after 54 holes with an 11-over-par 227. His previous worst round at the Masters were back-to-back 78s, the last time he was able to play all four rounds, according to Golfweek.

“The fact that I was not hitting it very good or putting well,” Woods explained the reason for his poor round to reporters after his round at Augusta National. “I didn’t have a very good warmup session, and I kept it going all day today. Just hit the ball in all the places that I know I shouldn’t hit it.

“And I missed a lot of putts. Easy, makeable putts. I missed a lot of them.”

Woods opened the round at 1 over par and parred the first three holes, ESPN reported. He made bogey at No. 4 but got that stroke back with a 19-foot birdie at the fifth hole.

But he bogeyed the sixth hole, had back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes and finished the front nine with a bogey to go out in 42. Woods had a birdie at No. 13, but that could not offset five bogeys on the back nine.

Woods found only four fairways during the third round, hit eight greens in regulation and made 34 putts during his 99th career round at Augusta National, according to The Athletic.

Woods, still nursing his fused right ankle, said he was having bad moments “all day,” Golf Digest reported.

“I haven’t competed and played much,” said Woods, who had played just 24 rounds this year before heading to the Masters. “When I had chances to get it flipped around and when I made that (birdie) putt at 5, I promptly three-putted 6 and flub a chip at 7 and just got it going the wrong way, and when I had opportunities to flip it, I didn’t.”

If there is any consolation for Woods -- and he would not see it as such -- Saturday’s round was not his worst as a pro.

He shot 85 in the third round of the Memorial in 2015, USA Today reported. That same year he shot an 82 during the second round of the Phoenix Open.

In majors, it was only the third time that Woods’ score has topped 80. He also shot an 80 in the first round of the 2005 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and an 81 during the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield, according to the AP.

“My team will get me ready,” for Sunday’s early tee time, Woods told reporters. “It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we’ll be ready.”

