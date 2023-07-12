Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing

Mega Millions: The Mega Millions numbers were drawn on Tuesday night. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Mega Millions jackpot reached the $500 million mark on Tuesday, giving players a second option to win major stashes of cash after the Powerball promotion soared to $725 million the night before.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Megaball of 05. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, they will have the option to take the prize as a lump-sum cash amount of $251 million.

Tuesday’s cash prize was the 14th-largest in the promotion’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

  • $1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)
  • $1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)
  • $1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)
  • $1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)
  • $656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)\
  • $648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)
  • $543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)
  • $536 million -- July, 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)
  • $533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)
  • $522 million -- June 7, 2019 (One ticket from California)
Latest trending news:
On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!