Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

FILE PHOTO: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. The former couple welcomed a baby girl on March 27. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

Megan Fox has welcomed her fourth child, and first with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The former couple has not announced the baby girl’s name yet, but Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote on Instagram, “She’s finally here!!! Our little celestial seed.”

The baby was born on March 27.

Kelly said he worked with Travis Barker, writing, “We composed the score of the birth. What an epic Journey. Praise God.”

Fox and Kelly were engaged for two years before calling it quits weeks after she had announced she was pregnant in November.

She allegedly found something upsetting on his phone, and they broke up over a Thanksgiving trip to Colorado.

Fox has three other children — Noah, 12; Bodhi, 11; and Journey, 8 — with her former husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

Kelly has a daughter — Casie, 15 — with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

