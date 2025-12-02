Megan Thee Stallion wins lawsuit against blogger

A jury sided with the rapper in her lawsuit against a social media influencer.

MIAMI — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion won a defamation lawsuit against a blogger on Monday in a Miami court.

A federal jury of five men and four women agreed with the 30-year-old rapper, born Megan Pete, in her lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper. But while “Hot Girl Summer” singer was initially awarded $75,000, it was reduced to $59,000 by U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga.

The trial began on Nov. 17 in Miami, with closing arguments wrapping up nine days later.

The suit was filed in October 2024 over material Cooper posted after R&B musician Tory Lanez shot Megan in the feet in Los Angeles on July 15, 2020. In her complaint, Megan said that Cooper harassed and defamed her “for years” after the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion sued over ‘deepfake porn’ in Miami. Here’s the verdict https://t.co/CbVZnpI31Z — Miami.com (@Miamicom) December 1, 2025

Lanez is currently serving 10 years at the California Correctional Institution after losing his appeal.

Megan alleged in her complaint that Cooper is Lanez’s “puppet,” who acted as an “online rumor mill churning out falsehoods” that damaged her reputation and caused mental stress.

She also accused Cooper of sharing a “deepfake, pornographic” video of Pete engaging in a sex act without her knowledge or consent.

“We’re thankful for the jury’s commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media,” Megan’s attorney, Mari Henderson, said in a statement. “Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida’s fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover costs of Megan’s legal bills on the deepfake claim. This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences.”

Cooper did not show much emotion after the panel’s verdict.

“I’m not ecstatic,” Cooper said. “Of course you want things to go your way, but like I said, I respect the jury and what they decided.”

“We respect the jury’s verdict. You always have to, right?” Cooper’s attorney, Jeremy McLymont, said in a statement. “Whether we agree with it or not, we respect it,” he said in a statement. “At the end of the day it was not a complete win for any side.”

©2025 Cox Media Group