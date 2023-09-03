Metallica frontman James Hetfield has COVID-19; band postpones Phoenix-area show

GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Hetfield, the lead singer for the metal band Metallica, has contracted COVID-19, forcing the group to postpone its second show in Phoenix, which had been scheduled for Sunday night.

The group was performing its Arizona stop of its No Repeat Weekend at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday but cut its set short by two songs, The Arizona Republic reported.

The concert scheduled for Sunday will now be played on Sept. 9, according to the newspaper.

“We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, Covid has caught up with James Hetfield,” the band said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.”

We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret… pic.twitter.com/neRSNMwxp5 — Metallica (@Metallica) September 2, 2023

Hetfield, 60, is the co-founder, rhythm guitarist and a primary songwriter for the band.

The group had been playing 16 songs on its opening night of every venue on the current tour, according to the Republic. On Friday, “Seek & Destroy” and the set-closing “Master of Puppets,” were cut from the band’s playlist.

Metallica said that all tickets from Sunday’s postponed show will be honored on Sept. 9, KTVK reported.

Fans seeking a refund can visit seatgeek.com for more information. For other updates, fans can visit the band’s website.

