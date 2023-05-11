Micah Meggs, brother of actress Olivia Plath, killed in electric bicycle accident

Actress' brother dies: According to the Virginia State Police, Micah Beggs died after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway on May 4. (Virginia State Police)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Micah Meggs, the brother of “Welcome to Plathville” star Olivia Plath, died last week when his electric bicycle was struck by a vehicle on a Virginia highway, authorities said. He was 15.

According to the Virginia State Police, Meggs, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, was killed on May 4 in Franklin County, the Roanoke Times reported. He died at the scene after he was struck by a Honda Accord, according to the newspaper.

The teen was riding an electric bicycle in the right southbound lane of U.S. 220 at about 10 p.m. EDT when he was struck by the Honda, which was also traveling south, WSLS-TV reported.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, the Times reported.

According to his online obituary, Meggs is the ninth of 10 children.

Plath, 25, who is married to actor Ethan Plath, has not publicly commented on her brother’s death, according to People. According to the Daily Mail, Olivia Plath wrote in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday and said she would be “on a social media break due to a family death.”

“Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” Olivia Plath said the day after the accident on Instagram Stories. “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

Olivia Plath and her husband are featured in the TLC reality show centered around the family, which purportedly lives in a rural area of South Georgia, according to Entertainment Tonight. The show premiered in 2019.

