Michael Chiarello, celebrity chef, former Food Network star, dead at 61

NAPA, Calif. — Michael Chiarello, a celebrity chef who hosted television cooking shows and ran several restaurants in California, died Friday, his family said. He was 61.

According to Gruppo Chiarello, the chef’s company, Chiarello died at a Napa hospital where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” the Chiarello family said in a statement. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel for a decade, according to Variety. He also had guest spots on “Today” and “The View.”

His cooking show, “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello” ran for 10 seasons on Food Network, the entertainment news website reported.

Chiarello also served as a judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters.” In 2011, he participated in Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef” competition, Variety reported.

Chiarello’s restaurants included Bottega and Ottimo, both in Napa Valley; and Coqueta, a Spanish restaurant with locations in Napa Valley and in San Francisco, according to the Chronicle.

“His book, ‘Seasons in the Wine Country’ was one of the top few books I read as a young cook that made me want to be a chef,” chef Christopher Kostow told the newspaper. “He was so far ahead of others in relation to expressing seasonality. He did it before other people did it. Full stop.”

Chiarello was born on Jan. 26, 1962, in Red Bluff, California, according to Variety. He opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987. He branched out into winemaking in 1999, creating Chiarello Family Vineyards, according to the chef’s website.

Chiarello was named Chef of the Year from Food & Wine magazine in 1985, and later received CIA’s Chef of the Year award in 1995, Variety reported.

Chiarello was accused of sexual harassment by his female employees in 2016, KTVU and the Chronicle reported. He denied the accusations and settled out of court, according to the television station.

Chiarello’s funeral arrangements will be private, People reported. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking donations to be made to Meals on Wheels.

