Michael Jordan game-worn, signed Bulls jersey from 1998 NBA Finals sells for $14M

A game-used, autographed road jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $14 million to a private collector.

An autographed Michael Jordan road jersey worn during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold to a private collector for $14 million, Hunt Auctions announced on Monday.

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The red jersey, which was photomatched to Game 2 of the series between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, which was played on June 5, 1998, according to Sports Collectors Daily. The Bulls earned a 93-88 victory to even the best-of-seven series, which was eventually won by Chicago in six games.

Jordan led all scorers that night with 37 points.

The sale was finalized last month but was announced by the Pennsylvania-based auction house on Monday.

Hunt Auctions announced that it sold the jersey to Miami real estate investor Ron Firman, according to ESPN.

Record Air. Important 1998 @NBA Finals Game Two @chicagobulls Michael Jordan game worn road jersey sold via private treaty sale for $14,000,000. The price is a world record for any basketball memorabilia item and the second highest price ever paid for a sports jersey of any type. Jersey was photo matched by @MeiGray and @sia_photoMatch to Game Two of the 1998 “Last Dance” NBA Finals in which Jordan scored 37 points leading the Bulls to their first win of the Finals. — Hunt Auctions (@HuntAuctions) October 12, 2026

The $14 million price is the second-most for a game-worn jersey, ESPN reported. The record is $24.12 million, paid for the road jersey Babe Ruth wore when he hit his “called shot” home run during Game 3 of the 1932 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Three Jordan jerseys from that 1998 championship series, which inspired the 10-episode “Last Dance” documentary that was released in 2020, have now topped eight-figure sale prices, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

His red road jersey from Game 1 sold for $10,091,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in September 2022. A white home jersey from Game 3 fetched $12,260,000 at JOOPITER, a digital-first auction house, on Sept. 29.

“While Michael Jordan’s importance within the sports memorabilia marketplace has long been established it has now escalated to an elite asset class more typically reserved for iconic works of art,” David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said in a news release. “We are very pleased to have been able to facilitate this historic sale which serves as another benchmark for our industry.”

The jersey that Firman bought was originally purchased from the Bulls by a private collector in 2003, Hunt said.

“The jersey has remained within a succinct chain of custody having only changed hands once from the original purchaser,” Hunt said, adding that the jersey was photomatched by MeiGray Authentication and SIA Authentication.

The autograph was authenticated by Upper Deck.

“Michael Jordan was an incredibly talented player who is admired around the world,” Firman said in a statement. “I’m very excited about the purchase.”

Firman, who grew up in Rye, New York, has previously bought some big-ticket memorabilia items.

In August 2022, he bought a 9.5 SGC-graded 1952 Topps baseball card of Mickey Mantle for $12.6 million, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

Last month, Hunt Auctions announced that Firman had bought an original 1951 photo used for that iconic 1952 card, setting a record price for a sports autograph.

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