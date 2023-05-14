Michigan man wins $100K in second-chance lottery drawing

Second chance: A Michigan man won $100,000 in a second-chance drawing after failing to win the $6 million grand prize. (David Commins/iStock)

A Michigan man did not win a $6 million jackpot in a scratch-off game, but scoring $100,000 on a second-chance contest is a nice, tidy sum.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, the 43-year-old Wayne County man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the six-figure prize in a random drawing on April 27.

Residents gain entry into the drawing by scanning non-winning tickets in the state’s $6 million Jackpot game on the Michigan Lottery mobile app.

A Wayne County man was certain someone was playing a joke on him when he read an email that said he won a $100,000 prize playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot second chance game! ➡️ https://t.co/98gRnnV8vp pic.twitter.com/AU7RewDmU8 — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) May 11, 2023

“I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try,” the player said in a statement. “I got an email from the Lottery one day informing me that I’d won a $100,000 prize in the second chance drawing and I thought it was a joke.

“I called the Lottery to confirm that the email was a scam, which is when I found out I had really won. I was shocked! Winning still doesn’t seem real and I don’t think it will sink in for a while.”

The man recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, the news release stated. He plans to save the cash.

Prizes in the second-chance promotion range from $500 to $1,000. The deadline to scan non-winning tickets is Sept. 1, lottery officials said.

Each drawing awards a $100,000 winner. There are five for the $10,000 prize, 20 for $1,000 and 60 people will win $500.