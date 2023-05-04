Midtown Atlanta shooting: Woman killed was CDC employee

Fatal Shooting At Atlanta Hospital Facility ATLANTA, GA - MAY 3: Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks at a press conference following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Police say one person was killed and four others injured in the shooting and the suspect, Deion Patterson, has been captured. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A woman who was shot and killed Wednesday at Northside Medical Midtown in Atlanta was an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

>> Read more trending news

Amy St. Pierre, 38, died in the shooting, the CDC confirmed to WSB-TV on Wednesday.

“CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss,” CDC spokesperson Benjamin Haynes wrote in an email.

Five women were shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday afternoon in a lobby at a Northside Hospital facility in Atlanta’s Midtown.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Deion Patterson, 24. Patterson was taken into custody Wednesday evening after an hours-long search.

The other four women who were shot were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Three of the women are in the ICU and a fourth is in stable condition, the hospital said in a statement.

One of the patients was admitted with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another with a wound to the arm, while one of the women was shot in the face, the hospital said.

The hospitalized women have not yet been identified. According to the police, the women’s ages are 25, 39, 56 and 71, WSB reported.

Atlanta police have identified the shooter as Deion Patterson, 24. They say he is still on the loose. https://t.co/bI5ogjvDYE — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 3, 2023

Patterson opened fire Wednesday around noon in the waiting room of the medical office. After the shooting, he went on the run, stealing a truck and evading police for hours, WSB reported.

Patterson was arrested just before 8 p.m. on Killarney Drive in Cobb County, according to police.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday night, charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, online records show.