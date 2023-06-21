Missing Titanic tourist sub: More vessels join search after ‘underwater noises’ heard

USCG Crews work on Coast Guard vessels at Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 21, 2023. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Officials continued Wednesday to search for a submersible that vanished days earlier near the wreckage of the Titanic after a Canadian plane “detected underwater noises in the search area,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Titan, a 21-foot submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with the ship that had launched it about an hour and 45 minutes into a dive on Sunday. Since then, officials and commercial vessels from the U.S. and Canada have combed a 10,000-square-mile area for signs of the Titan.

Experts from France, UK joining search

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT June 21: Experts from the United Kingdom and France are joining the search for the submersible that went missing Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

“This is an incredibly complex search operation requiring both surface and sub-surface elements and our unified approach is critical,” Capt. Jamie Frederick said Wednesday. “The location of the search, 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles southeast of St. Johns (in Canada) makes it exceptionally difficult to mobilize large amounts of equipment quickly.”

Frederick said authorities have been searching for the Titan around the clock.

Oriignal report: Authorities are expected to share an update on the search effort on Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said early Wednesday that searchers deployed a remote-operated vehicle after a Canadian P3 aircraft detected underwater noises during the search.

“Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue,” officials said.

Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans. 2/2 #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

Three vessels joined the search Wednesday, including the Canadian Coast Guard’s John Cabot, a ship that “has side scanning sonar capabilities,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At a news briefing in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canada’s minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, said the ship has “advanced deep sonar,” according to CNN.

“We have to keep working until we find the submersible,” Murray said. Later, she added, “There have been sounds that have been picked up, and that just means that we will continue to double down and to figure out where the submersible is and how it can be brought to the surface,” Murray said.

Updated weather on scene: winds at 23mph with gusts up to 30mph. Sea state is 6-7ft swells with an air temp of 50°f. #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

U.S. Coast Guard officials have described the search for Titan as a complicated operation requiring strong cooperation between experts, commercial vessels and officials from the U.S. and Canada.

“You’re talking about a search area that’s 900 miles east of Cape Cod, 400 miles south of St. Johns (in Canada),” Capt. Jamie Frederick said Tuesday. “Logistically speaking, it’s hard to bring assets to bear. It takes time, it takes coordination. And then we’re dealing with … you’re dealing with a surface search and a sub-surface search, and frankly, that makes it an incredibly complex operation.”

The Titan was attempting to dive on the wreck of the Titanic, which sank during its maiden voyage in 1912 after hitting an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. More than 1,500 died.

The wreckage of the ship sits about 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of about 12,800 feet.