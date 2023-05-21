Missing woman found dead in Texas; man in custody A woman who was reported missing in Midland, Texas, was found around nine days after she was reported missing after an extensive search. (Midland Police Department/Midland Police Department)

MIDLAND, Texas — A woman who was reported missing in Midland, Texas, was found around nine days after she was reported missing after an extensive search.

>> Read more trending news

Midland Police Department said on Saturday the remains of Madeline Pantoja were found about three miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160, according to KOSA. Pantoja was reported missing on May 11.

When Pantoja was reported missing, police launched a multiple law enforcement agency search, CNN reported.

Police said they have arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, in connection, KOSA reported. He was arrested Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.

Jail records obtained by KWES say Chacon has been charged with first-degree murder.

The connection between Pantoja and Chacon is not clear or how led investigations to Chacon, according to CNN.

An autopsy is expected to be performed in Dallas County, Texas, KWES reported.