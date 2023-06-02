Missing woman’s body found burning after possibly make a Facebook Marketplace purchase Police say a woman who was reported missing in Birmingham, Alabama was found Thursday night shot and burned. (Birmingham Police Department/Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police say a woman who was reported missing in Birmingham, Alabama was found Thursday night shot and burned.

In a news release, Birmingham Police Department said around 9 p.m. Thursday, officers along with Birmingham Fire and Rescue crew were called out to an area by the 200 block of Sellers Road about a possible burned body. Once officers arrived, they found the victim who was unresponsive and appeared to have been burned with other signs of trauma.

Fire crews pronounced the victim dead, AL.com reported It was later learned that the victim was also shot.

The victim was later identified by police as Jermiera Fowler, 31.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, police had issued a missing person alert for Fowler, according to AL.com. It was reported that she was last heard from around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was believed to have been driving a white Nissan Versa Note.

Police say Fowler went to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase the last time she was heard from. Police say they cannot confirm the circumstances leading up to her death.

There is no suspect in custody, police say.