Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Republican leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) heads to his office in the U.S. Capitol building on February 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that he plans to step down from his role as leader of Republicans in the Senate come November.

The 82-year-old lawmaker made the announcement in the well of the Senate on Wednesday afternoon. News of his remarks were initially reported by The Associated Press.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said. “So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history, will step down from that position in November. https://t.co/PkIo2reLfE — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2024

