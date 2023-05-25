Mobile home blocks traffic on highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house brought traffic on a North Carolina highway to a standstill.

No, really — a house stopped traffic.

WSOC reported that a mobile home fell onto Interstate 485 in Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer that was carrying the house was first involved in a crash before the house crashed on the road.

Images from the scene showed the house sitting diagonally across the highway’s inner loop, blocking the lanes for miles, with vehicles stuck behind the home.

A wall of the home could be seen separated from the rest of the building and a car or cars could be seen under the structure.

Mecklenburg EMS said at least four people were hurt in the crash, but none of the injuries were serious, WSOC reported.

WSOC’s reporters said that traffic was being allowed to use one lane, the shoulder, to get around the wreckage.

On scene of the I-485 wreck. Cars are slowing passing the house on the shoulder. All minor injuries @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/tNTqWkYJK0 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2023