Model-actress Kimmarie Johnson dies at 50

The actress, model and entrepreneur died on Nov. 4. She was 50.

Kimmarie Johnson, a model and actress whose credits included roles on the film “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and in a 1998 episode of “Beverly Hills 90210,” died on Wednesday, her niece said. She was 50.

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Johnson, who also ran a line of skincare products, died after suffering a “heart event” at her Los Angeles residence on Oct. 27, People reported. Her niece, Rhonda Scott, said that Johnson was taken to an area hospital and diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition.”

TMZ was the first outlet to report the death of the Pennsylvania native.

Model Kimmarie Johnson, Who Appeared in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and More, Dies at 50: Report https://t.co/aXWXepoOtk — People (@people) November 5, 2026

“She radiated a light so strong and bright,” Scott told People. “People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever.”

Johnson made her acting debut in 1998 when she appeared in a 1998 episode of “Beverly Hills 90210,” according to TMZ . She later joined the television series “V.I.P.,” which starred Pamela Anderson.

She also was “Jumpsuit Chick #5″ in the 2000 film, “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Johnson was born in Pittsburgh on April 8, 1976, and grew up in nearby Wilkinsburg. She attended Wilkinsburg High School and won the Miss Pennsylvania USA beauty pageant in 1992. She would also represent her home state the following year in the Miss USA pageant, finishing in the top six; the event in Wichita, Kansas, was won by Kenya Moore of Michigan.

Johnson curtailed her acting career after giving birth to her son, Cameron Nino, in 2003, Deadline reported. She appeared in “Wanda at Large,” “Spanish Fly,” and her final credit, the 2017 series “Tucker’s War,” according to the entertainment news website.

In 2011, Johnson founded the skincare and beauty line SkinGlow by Kimmarie.

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