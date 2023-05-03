Man killed in standoff with police after 4 family members found shot to death in Florida apartment

Mother, 3 children found shot to death in Florida apartment Police are investigating a case where four people were found dead in a Florida apartment. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales, Florida, found four family members dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Update 11:48 a.m. EDT May 4: Lake Wales Police Department said person of interest, Al Stenson, was involved in a standoff with Sanford Police Department at the Slumberland Motel, according to WFTV.

According to police, Stenson reportedly said he would kill himself or force officers to kill him during the standoff, the news outlet reported.

Original story: Lake Wales Police Department said officers were called out to the Sunrise Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. for a medical call, according to WFTV. Inside the apartment, officers found four bodies.

The victims were identified as a 40-year-old woman and her three children ages 21, 17 and 11, according to The Associated Press.

Investigators believed that the victims were shot around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the AP reported. Someone called the police after they found the bodies inside the apartment.

Police say they have been looking for Al Stenson, 38, as a person of interest, WFTV reported. Investigators believe that Stenson shot the four victims and then left.

A warrant has been obtained to charge Stenson with four counts of first-degree murder, the news outlet reported.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said during a news conference that Stenson is known to the family and possibly lived at the apartment, the AP reported.

The names of the victims have not been released. The motive for the murders is unknown, WFTV.