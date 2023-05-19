Mother arrested after infant found alive in plastic bag 4 years ago Officials say a woman has been arrested years after a baby was found alive in a plastic bag in Forsyth County, Georgia. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say a woman has been arrested years after a baby was found alive in a plastic bag in Forsyth County, Georgia.

In a news release, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the Baby India case from June 6, 2019. Sheriff Freeman identified the suspect as Karima Jiwani, 40. Jiwani was also identified as Baby India’s birth mother.

In June 2019, neighbors reportedly heard a baby crying and found a baby tied up in a plastic bag, according to WSB-TV. The baby was later called “Baby India.”

Freeman said in this case, Jiwani reportedly tied up the newborn into the plastic bag and threw her into the woods. The sheriff said the baby was thrown “in a desolate area leaving her to suffocate and die.

The sheriff’s office said that Jiwani had a history of concealed pregnancies but did not reveal if there were any other criminal acts, according to WSB-TV.

“I cannot find the words to describe how someone who should have done their best for a newborn child, instead did their worst. I am so proud of our FCSO team and the dedication they have shown over the past 4 years in never giving up,” said Freeman.

Jiwani has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment, first-degree cruelty to children and other additional charges, Freeman said. Jiwani is expected to make a court appearance Saturday morning.

Freeman also confirmed that Baby India is doing well and is “thriving.”