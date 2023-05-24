Mother shot, killed in front of her 6 children during dispute near Florida park

Mother shot, killed in front of her 6 children during dispute at a Florida park A woman was shot and killed near a park in Miami-Dade, Florida Tuesday afternoon, police say. (Miami-Dade Police Department/Miami-Dade Police Department)

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed near a park in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

In a news release, the Miami-Dade Police Department said the woman and another person were involved in some kind of dispute that escalated.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday around near Oak Grove Park, WTVJ reported. The woman was driving an SUV with her six children and the argument was with a person in another car. Someone inside the other car pulled out a gun, according to WTVJ.

The woman was shot and crashed into two other cars. Miami-Dade police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez identified the woman to WTVJ as Jeretha Lawson, 33.

First responders provided life-saving measures for Lawson but she was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, police said.

Police said none of the six children were injured.

The people in the other car who shot at the woman left the area, police said, according to WFLA. An elementary school in the area was put into lockdown following the shooting, the news outlet reported.

“No child should ever have to witness their mother being killed due to senseless gun violence. We must protect our community from having their lives impacted by these violent crimes,” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said.