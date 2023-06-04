Mother, toddler shot to death in New Hampshire; toddler’s father found dead

New Hampshire deaths: A woman and her young baby were found dead inside a house in Franklin, New Hampshire Saturday. (New Hampshire State Police/New Hampshire State Police)

FRANKLIN, N.H. — A woman and her young baby were found dead inside a house in Franklin, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Officers found two people deceased inside a house in Franklin on Saturday around noon. They were identified as Nicole Hughes and her daughter, Ariella Bell. Both had gunshot wounds, according to WFXT.

Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter from another relationship was also found shot in the arm, The Associated Press reported. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The toddler’s father, Jamie Bell, was identified as the suspect, WFXT reported. He also lived in the house.

Bell was seen fleeing from the house, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods said in a news conference, according to the AP. Woods confirmed that he was “intimate partners” with Hughes but did not elaborate any further.

Officers spent hours looking for Bell, the AP reported.

Bell was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted cut to his neck near the Merrimack River around 5:30 p.m., according to WFXT.

The news outlet reported that autopsies for Hughes, Ariella Bell, and Bell are scheduled for Sunday.

Information about what led up to this incident has not yet been released.