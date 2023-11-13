Motorcyclist who collided with deer dies after struck by vehicle

Deer: File photo. A South Carolina motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with a deer and then being struck by a vehicle. (Alex Potemkin/iStock)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died Saturday, two days after he was thrown off his motorcycle when he collided with a deer and was then struck by a passing vehicle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Troy James McConnell, 35, of Simpsonville, died at about 4:05 p.m. EST from multiple traumatic injuries from blunt force trauma, WSPA-TV reported.

The coroner’s office said that McConnell was riding a motorcycle northbound on Highway 247 near Belton when he collided with a deer, according to WYFF-TV.

Authorities said that McConnell fell onto the highway and was then hit by a vehicle, the television station reported.

A man died on Saturday from injuries he sustained on Thursday while riding a motorcycle.https://t.co/j2Am5fLALn pic.twitter.com/uhOzTKDMpd — WSPA 7NEWS (@WSPA7) November 12, 2023

McConnell was treated by first responders at the scene and was transported to Prisma Health Trauma Center in Greenville, WPSA reported.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.