Motorist crashes into church after fleeing state police at more than 100 mph

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Florida motorist is in custody after allegedly exceeding speeds of more than 100 mph while eluding state troopers before crashing into a church, authorities said.

Damian Alfonso Rios, 25, of Mulberry, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of reckless driving, one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury, and one count of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper saw Rios allegedly speeding on a street in Mulberry and drive through a stop sign at an intersection, WTSP-TV reported.

According to an arrest report, the trooper began to chase Rios, who exceeded 100 mph in speed and was driving on the wrong side of the road, the television station reported.

The chase continued west from Polk County into Hillsborough County, where Rios attempted to turn right near an intersection but ran onto the west shoulder of the road and into the Iglesia Dios Con Nosotros church, WTSP reported.

“I was like, OMG,” Johanna Zambrano, the daughter of the church’s pastor, told WFLA-TV. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it at first.”

According to the arrest report, the arresting trooper said he tried to get Rios to exit from the passenger’s side of the vehicle but the man did not speak.

“I yelled at the driver to exit the vehicle through the passenger side door and toward me,” the trooper said. “The driver stated he wanted to exit through the driver side door. This exit was blocked by a concrete wall.”

According to the arrest report, Rios had a “strong order of an alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth area,” according to WTSP. The report added that Rios was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes.

Rios was taken to a nearby hospital and later booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, the television station reported.

He was released later Sunday after posting $8,000 bail, online records show.

“We don’t wish anything for this guy but for him to get better,” Zambrano told WFLA. “For him to maybe look for God, look for Jesus.”