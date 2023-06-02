‘Movin’ Out’: Billy Joel to end Madison Square Garden residency

Residency ending Billy Joel attends MSG Entertainment and Billy Joel special franchise announcement at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski 2023/Getty Images)

After breaking a world record for playing the same venue consecutively, Billy Joel is ending his run.

The “Piano Man” is “Movin’ Out” of Madison Square Garden.

After 10 years of sold-out shows at the iconic venue, Joel will end his residency in July 2024, WNBC reported.

He holds the record for the most performances at the arena with 136. Joel has also had the most consecutive performances with 90.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!” Joel said, according to WNBC. “I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York.”

Joel started his residency in January 2014, playing one show a month for “as long as the demand continues,” The Associated Press reported.

He broke his own record the next year for “most consecutive performances by any artist” when he hit the stage for the 13th time.

In 2015, he broke another record for “most lifetime performances by any artist” with his 65th-lifetime show.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, the AP reported. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

Joel is a six-time Grammy Award winner, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

