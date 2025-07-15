Must see: Plane crash caught on camera, neighbors rush to save those on board

FILE PHOTO: First responders were called to a plane crash in a south Florida neighborhood. The crash was caught on camera.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A small plane crashed in southern Florida and it was caught on camera.

The plane crashed into a tree in a neighborhood in Pembroke Pines on Sunday evening, WFOR reported.

Warning, the video below may be disturbing for some viewers.

It was a Cessna T337G, according to the Miami Herald.

Neighbors, including an off-duty first responder, rushed to the wreckage to get the four people on board the plane out.

“He came with an axe, breaking the windows. So, we took the father out first, the two daughters peeked their heads out of the seat, and we had to break the bottom half of the cockpit because the mom was on the bottom, trapped in. The neighbor from across the street had a fire extinguisher trying to put the fire out. My neighbor where the plane actually crashed, he had a water hose and was hosing the plane down,” Eddy Crispin said of the rescue.

No homes were hit, WSVN reported.

Two adults and two teens were taken from the plane and transported to an area hospital, the Herald said.

There were conflicting reports on how severe the injuries were.

The plane had flown from the Turks and Caicos before arriving in South Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, the Miami Herald reported.

The tower had last been in contact about eight miles from North Perry Airport.

It crashed about a mile from the airport, WTVJ reported.

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo said there have been about three dozen incidents at the North Perry Airport over the past five years, according to the Herald.

