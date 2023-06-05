Naked man drowns while trying to swim across lake after party, deputies say

Man drowns: The Lake County Sheriff's Office said it took several hours before officers found the man's body. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A naked Wisconsin man drowned early Sunday after jumping into an Illinois lake while “heavily intoxicated,” authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, the 25-year-old from Kenosha was discovered submerged in the Chain O’ Lakes’ “Long Channel” between Petite and Spring lakes at about 1:05 a.m. CDT.

Authorities searched for several hours before recovering the man’s body at about 6:30 a.m. CDT, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was likely “heavily intoxicated” after drinking at a birthday party, the Daily Herald reported. Witnesses told police that he returned to a residence and jumped, fully clothed, from a pier into the water, according to the newspaper.

A family member then helped the man remove his wet clothing and put him into a bed, WLS-TV reported. Police said the man then jumped into the water naked and tried to swim across the channel before disappearing under the water, according to the television station.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.