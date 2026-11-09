NASA looks for next generation of astronaut

FILE PHOTO: NASA announced its 2025 Astronaut Candidate Class on Sept. 22, 2025, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The agency is looking for its next class of astronauts. Credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

If you have ever dreamed of blasting off into space and don’t have the money to buy a seat as a tourist, NASA is looking for the next generation to make history as astronauts.

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If one of the few lucky ones makes it through the selection process, they will join the agency as “America returns to the Moon, builds the Moon Base, and lays the groundwork for the first crewed missions to Mars.”

They will train to live and work on the lunar surface, and “take on missions that will push the boundaries of human exploration farther than ever before.”

Sadly, not every kid who participated in rocket launches or built space-inspired Legos in their parents’ basement will qualify to become an astronaut, but we’re sure there will be some who embarked on their mission to space that way.

The requirements include:

Being an American citizen

Having a master’s degree in a STEM field from an accredited institution or

Completion of at least two years of work toward a doctorate in specific fields.

Being a Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Physician Assistant, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, or having a related medical degree.

Completion of, or current enrollment in, a nationally recognized Test Pilot School program that can be completed by July.

In addition to the above requirements, candidates should have at least three years of related professional experience after earning their degree.

Pilots also have additional requirements, including 750 hours of pilot-in-command time in high-performance jet aircraft, according to NASA’s news release.

“Since the 1960s, NASA has selected 370 people to train as astronaut candidates for its increasingly challenging missions. The agency has 32 astronauts active in the astronaut corps, and selected applicants will join their ranks to study spacewalking, lunar geology, operations of high-performance aircraft, and more,” NASA said.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. ET, Dec. 3.

To apply, click here.

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