Nevada grand jury indicts 6 pro-Trump fake electors

Nevada Attorney General has announced that six people have been indicted for falsely representing themselves as state electors in the 2020 election.

A grand jury in Nevada charged six Republicans who claimed to be electors in the 2020 election and submitted certifications to Congress that former President Donald Trump falsely won the election in Nevada, the Washington Post reported.

It made Nevada the third state to charge “fake electors,” The Associated Press reported.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement Wednesday. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that six Nevadans have been indicted due to their actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/YulYdCWhFu — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) December 6, 2023

The House committee that has been investigating Jan. 6 has been investigating fake electors in battleground states, the AP reported. Supporters of Trump signed certificates that stated he had won seven battleground states. Those fake certificates were ultimately ignored but have been under investigation.

In Nevada, similar to in Michigan, the charges have been limited to the electors, the Washington Post reported. It is unclear if any additional charges will be filed.

It also varies from the case in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis alleged back in August that on Dec. 14, 2020, 16 pro-Trump presidential electors gathered in Atlanta as “part of a vast conspiracy to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election result,” the newspaper reported.





