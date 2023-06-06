Nicki Minaj announces release of first album in 5 years

Nicki Minaj: The rapper is releasing her first album in five years in October. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday confirmed that she will be releasing her first studio album in five years.

Minaj, 40, whose legal name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, posted her announcement on Twitter, providing a date of Oct. 20, 2023.

“10/20/23 The Album,” Minaj tweeted next to emojis of a CD and a pink bow.

The album, which has yet to be named, comes five years after Minaj’s “Queen,” Billboard reported. The album rose to No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Her other albums -- “Pink Friday” (2010), “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” (2012) and “The Pinkprint” (2014) have all peaked in the top five of all-genre albums, according to Billboard. “Pink Friday” and “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” were chart toppers.

According to Pitchfork, Minaj hit No. 1 on the singles chart for the first time in 2020 with her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” Last year, “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 song, “Super Freak,” made Minaj the first solo female rapper to debut at No. 1 atop the Billboard singles chart since Lauryn Hill.

Minaj’s latest effort, “Pound Town 2,” with Sexyy Redd and Tay Keith, debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. That gave Minaj her 130th entry on the all-genre songs chart, according to Billboard.

Her “Princess Diana” remix with Ice Spice debuted at No. 4 in April and gave Minaj her 22nd top-10 entry on the chart, Billboard reported.

