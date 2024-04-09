Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement related to Ohio train derailment

Norfolk Southern derailment clean up

FILE PHOTO: Ohio EPA and EPA contractors collect soil and air samples from the derailment site on March 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. Cleanup efforts continue after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials with Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that the company has agreed to pay $600 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to last year’s fiery train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio.

If approved by a court, the agreement will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the derailment and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius, for residents who wish to participate, the company said.

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border on the night of Feb. 3, 2023, requiring residents to temporarily evacuate and prompting environmental concerns.

