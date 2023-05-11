Norfolk Southern train derails in western Pennsylvania

Train derailment Crews were on scene of a train derailment in western Pennsylvania. (WPXI)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Another train has derailed, this time in western Pennsylvania.

>> Read more trending news

WPXI reported that the Norfolk Southern train jumped the tracks at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety said the train was carrying paraffin wax. Officials posted to social media that there were reports that a white powder spilled from the train into nearby water and that people had noticed “strange smells.” Officials said only one product spilled from the train — soybeans.

Train Derailment Update: Norfolk Southern crews are on scene working out a plan to remove the cars. The majority of the... Posted by Lawrence County Dept of Public Safety (PA) on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Norfolk Southern released a statement saying, “Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site,” The Associated Press reported.

Wednesday’s derailment comes weeks after a massive train derailment occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, where about 2,500 people had to be evacuated because of a burn-off of chemicals that the train had been carrying aimed at preventing an explosion, the AP reported.

Another train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, while in April, there were two other Norfolk Southern derailments — one on the way to Birmingham, Alabama, and another in Pittsburgh — WPXI reported.