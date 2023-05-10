Nutmeg, beloved feral cat at Disneyland, passes away

Park favorite dies: Nutmeg was a feral cat that was a favorite of patrons at the Magic Key Terrace at Disneyland. ( Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nutmeg, a beloved feral cat who hunted for mice and rats at Disneyland and inspired a secret cocktail at Magic Key Terrace, has died.

The death of the feline, who patrolled Disney California Adventure for many years, was announced by WDW News Today and Disneyland News Today on Saturday.

“Nutmeg was one of Disneyland Resort’s feral cats, tasked with keeping the rat population down around the parks and ensuring the only rodents guests see are Mickey and Minnie Mouse,” WDW News Today wrote. “Nutmeg roamed the park quite often, but had an affinity for the Magic Key Terrace lounge at Disney California Adventure.”

The orange cat was one of many that were allowed to live at the California theme park because of their rodent-catching abilities, The Orange County Register reported.

An estimated 200 cats prowled through the park in 2010, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Nutmeg, however, was special and had a drink named in its honor.

The $16 cocktail is made with Myers dark rum, half and half and raspberry flavoring, and features cinnamon and nutmeg on top, according to the Disney food blog. The drink will continue to be served memory of Nutmeg.

Nutmeg was a friendly cat who often interacted with diners and drinkers at Magic Key Terrace, an outdoor patio bar, according to the Register.

The Cats of Disneyland have 112,000 followers on Instagram and 17,000 more on Twitter, the Times reported.