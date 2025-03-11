NYPD escorts Wendy Williams from assisted living facility after she dropped note from window

FILE PHOTO: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

NEW YORK — Wendy Williams dropped a note from the window of her assisted living facility on Monday morning that allegedly said “Help! Wendy!!,” according to media reports. Later the same day, the New York Police Department showed up and took her to an awaiting ambulance which transported her to a hospital “for evaluation.”

Police arrived after the New York Fire Department had received a call for a wellness check, WABC reported.

Williams was able to go to the ambulance on her own, escorted by two officers and a sergeant, the news station reported.

The response, according to the NYPD, was standard protocol and there is no police investigation.

The 60-year-old former talk show host has been under legal guardianship since May 2022. The court-appointed guardian oversees her finances and her health care, People magazine reported.

But she has been pressing to end the oversight.

Sabrina Morrissey, her court-appointed guardian, said that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”

But Williams told “The Breakfast Club” in January “I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. ... These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on the floor. I am clearly not,” People magazine reported.

Williams said that the elevators are locked, visitors are limited and she cannot leave. She also said that she does not know what medications the facility is giving her.

Morrissey has asked for a “new medical evaluation,” according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

TMZ reported Williams was given a capacity test and that she answered all 10 of the questions correctly.

Morrissey said that Williams' condition was getting worse. Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but she said she did not have that illness, USA Today reported.

Morrisey had said that Williams' challenge of the diagnosis was a “symptom that is not uncommon for patients with FTD who have impaired awareness even regarding their own impairments,” according to USA Today.

The test performed Monday, according to TMZ, was not to determine if the diagnosis was correct.

