Off-duty officer injures himself, another man after gun goes off in Chicago hotel room

Two injured: File photo.

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer from Michigan and another man were injured on Saturday when the officer accidentally discharged his gun at a Chicago hotel room, authorities said.

The officer, a 23-year-old from the Grand Rapids area, was inside the hotel room in the River North neighborhood of the city with a 25-year-old man, WLS-TV reported.

At about 3:10 p.m. CDT, police said the younger man was handling a weapon when it discharged, striking him and the older man, according to the television station.

Police said the off-duty officer was struck in his left hand, while the other man was struck in the abdomen, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Paramedics took both men to an area, where the older man was listed in serious condition, according to the newspaper. The officer was listed in good condition, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

Police found two guns on the scene and the incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge, WBBM-TV reported. Chicago police initially said the officer was in custody and charges were pending, but hours later said he was no longer being detained, WLS reported.