Officials: 10 alpacas shot, killed at a Washington house

Officials: 10 alpacas shot Deputies are investigating after 10 alpacas were found shot to death at a house in Joyce, Washington, late last month. (BasieB/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JOYCE, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after 10 alpacas were found shot to death at a house in Joyce, Washington, at the end of last month.

In a news release, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said that on May 26 around 1 p.m., deputies were called out to a house in Joyce in regards to someone shooting and killing 10 alpacas at a woman’s house the previous evening.

The sheriff’s office called a veterinarian to the house and confirmed that the alpacas were killed with a small caliber weapon, according to KIRO.

No suspect information has been released but the sheriff’s office said they are conducting “a felony investigation as a violation of RCW 16.52.205 Animal cruelty in the first degree.” A possible motive has also not been released.

