Officials: 17-year-old boy dies after hole, dune collapse in North Carolina

Teen dies: File photo. A wooden boardwalk allows visitors to walk across the sand dunes to the beach on Ocracoke Island, Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Officials said a 17-year-old boy died when a dune collapsed. (Liz Albro/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MANTEO, N.C. — A boy has died after he was trapped under sand in Frisco, North Carolina, officials say.

In a news release, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina said on Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Chesapeake, Virginia, died after he was trapped under multiple feet of snow at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Seashore law enforcement rangers were called out about a report of a teen trapped in a hole, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina said. The hole the boy was trapped in was dug in a back-dune area reportedly behind a dune that was not visible from the beach.

The boy’s friends and family went looking for him and found him under some sand, WITN reported. Officials said the boy was trapped because a dune collapsed into the hole.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff assisted in trying to get the boy out of the sand with his family and performed CPR, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina said.

The boy was not able to be revived and died, WTKR reported.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in the news release. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”