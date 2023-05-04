Officials: 4 dead including fast food worker at multiple crime scenes in Georgia Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Moultrie Police Department are looking into multiple scenes Thursday with multiple fatalities. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Moultrie Police Department are looking into multiple scenes Thursday with multiple fatalities.

Four people were killed Thursday including a woman who worked at McDonald’s and two relatives, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press.

Brock did not identify the victims or the shooter, the AP reported. The relatives were only identified as the shooter’s mother and grandmother. Brock confirmed that the gunman turned the gun and killed himself.

It is unclear if the McDonald’s worker and the gunman knew each other, said the AP.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into multiple incidents Thursday morning in south Georgia where multiple people were found dead, according to WSB-TV.

One of the scenes is at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southwest. Another was at 6th Street Southwest, according to WALB. Investigators confirmed to the news outlet that there were two separate incidents that have deceased people.

It is unclear if the two scenes are connected, WSB-TV reported.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to help the Moultrie Police Department with the investigation, WSB-TV reported.

It is not clear how many people were killed or how they were killed, according to the news outlet.