Officials: Man arrested for beating, killing grandmother; called maid to help ‘clean up’

A woman was found dead and a man was found severely injured inside a house in Naples, Florida last week, officials say.

NAPLES, Fla. — A woman was found dead and a man was found severely injured inside a house in Naples, Florida last week, officials say.

In a news release, Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Michael Corrado was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65.

At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a maid was called by Corrado to help him clean a mess up at his grandparents’ house. According to court records to WBBH, when the maid arrived, she encountered Corrado who was reportedly covered in blood. Corrado then took the maid to where his grandmother’s body was.

The maid told Corrado she needed to get more cleaning supplies from the car and left, the sheriff’s office said. The maid drove away from the house and contacted a deputy in the area nearby.

The elderly woman had an active order of protection against Corrado when she was found dead, according to the sheriff’s office. Corrado was released from prison about a year ago. Information about his prior arrest has not been released.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in the news release.

Deputies went out to the house and found the woman’s body. The sheriff’s office said they also located a man wrapped in a blanket who had “severe head injuries.” He was taken to a trauma center by helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

The woman was identified by a neighbor to WBBH as Mary Schiavone and the man was identified as Tony Schiavone.

During a search of the house, deputies found a bloody hammer in the kitchen with blood on the floor as well the walls, according to the news outlet.

Additional deputies arrived at the house and found Corrado, according to WFLA. He was covered in blood.

Corrado was arrested and he was issued no bond for his murder charge, the news outlet reported.