Officials: Mother swan killed, eaten; 4 baby swans rescued in New York Police say three people have been arrested after a swan was killed and four baby swans were removed from a pond in Manilus, New York. (Town of Manlius Police Department/Town of Manlius Police Department)

MANILUS, N.Y. — Police say three people have been arrested after a swan was killed and four baby swans were removed from a pond in Manilus, New York.

In a news release, Town of Manlius Police Department said four cygnets or baby swans have been located after they were taken from the Manilus Swan Pond in New York over the weekend.

Three teenagers were arrested on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Hatter said they have been charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief.

Two of the swan babies were found at a store in Salina. A citizen had spotted them there and called police, Sgt. Ken Hatter said, according to the AP. One of the suspects who worked at that store reportedly confessed to his involvement. The other two swan babies were found at the first suspect’s house in Syracuse.

Two of the suspects who were 16 and 17 years old were released to their parents, police said, according to the AP. The third suspect is 18 years old and is awaiting arraignment.

Earlier in the week, a mother swan named Faye and her babies were reported missing after a Memorial Day parade, according to WNBC.

Police said that Faye was eventually found and had been killed over the weekend. Hatter said that Faye was given to a relative to cook it.

“They brought it back to an aunt’s house and the aunt prepared it,” Hatter said, according to the AP.

Hatter in a news conference said that that the swan was eaten by the teenagers, according to WNBC. He said that they went into the pond area and captured the swan. She was believed to have been killed at the pond.

Swan hunting is legal in some states but it is illegal in New York, the AP reported.

Police say the four baby swans are being cared for by a biologist. They could return to the pond in a few weeks once they are older, the AP reported.







