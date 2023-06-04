Officials say body of 1 of 3 missing people in Iowa apartment building collapse has been recovered

Building collapse in Davenport, Iowa Debris hangs from a six-story apartment building after it partially collapsed on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials announced Sunday that a week after the building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, a body has been recovered.

>> Read more trending news

City of Davenport spokeswoman, Sarah Ott, told The Associated Press that Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered on Saturday. Colvin, 42, is the first confirmed person to have died in the building collapse. Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien, 60, are still missing.

Colvin’s son, Branden Colvin Jr., graduated from high school Saturday, according to the Quad-City Times. He spent a lot of time with his other family members at the collapse site hoping for a good outcome but was eventually notified about the remains.

The discovery of Colvin’s body happened a day after officials announced that the search for survivors was over and turned their attention to recovery efforts, according to the AP.

The building collapsed last Sunday, May 28. It happened just before 5 p.m. Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said, according to the AP, that the back of the building separated from the apartments and businesses. In addition, fire crews also found a gas leak following the collapse.

The Quad-City Times reported that the next press conference is expected at 10 a.m. EST on Monday.

The City of Davenport on Facebook said that overnight crews are continuing to focus on the material pile and removing it from the area. They said they expect the work to continue throughout the day as crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts.