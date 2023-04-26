Officials: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered while delivering an order

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A delivery driver who was reported missing last Wednesday was killed and dismembered while he was delivering food, officials say.

In a news release, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Oscar Adrian Solis was arrested and charged with homicide committed during a robbery.

The sheriff’s office said a man who was working as an Uber Eats driver on April 19 had dropped off food at Solis’ house in Holiday, Florida, just before 7 p.m. The food was ordered by Solis’ father. Solis allegedly tried to rob the man and then killed him.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and Solis did not know each other.

The man’s remains were found at the house inside trash bags and a cooler, according to a police affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. A receipt was also found with Solis’ name on it.

The remains were found on Friday around noon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pasco-Pinellas medical examiner determined the man’s identity and ruled the cause of death as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference Tuesday that the driver was reported missing on April 19 after he stopped answering his wife’s texts, according to WFLA.

Uber Eats assisted investigators with the victim’s last known location which was Solis’ house, the news outlet reported.

Surveillance video reportedly from Solis’ house showed Solis pulling the victim into the house and trying to rob him, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This was a horrific crime of passion,” Nocco said in a news conference, according to the AP. “This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”

Solis is facing murder while engaged in a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and parole violation charges, according to jail records obtained by the AP. Solis had moved to Florida about three months ago after he was released from prison in Indiana in January for an assault and burglary conviction.

WFLA reported that Solis has ties with MS-13 gang.

The driver’s identification has not yet been released, the news outlet reported.