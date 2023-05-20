Officials: Woman arrested after drowning 6-year-old daughter, trying to drown 8-year-old

Officials: Woman arrested after drowing 6-year-old daughter, trying to drown 8-year-old A young girl has died after she reportedly drowned at a house in Saint Helena, South Carolina. Officials say a woman was arrested in connection. (Beaufort County Sheriff's Office/Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A young girl has died after she reportedly drowned at a house in Saint Helena, South Carolina. Officials say a woman was arrested in connection.

In a news release, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning just before 1:30 a.m. deputies were called out to a house in Saint Helena Island after someone called 911 to report that a woman was reportedly trying to down her daughter.

Once deputies arrived, they detained Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, after receiving information from the emergency services dispatcher, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the house and found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun deceased, WSB-TV reported. Investigators believe that she was drowned reportedly by her mother, Jamie Bradley-Brun.

Other people in the house were woken up by an 8-year-old crying. They were able to intervene and stop Jamie Bradley-Brun, the news outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office said they are awaiting results from Mackaya Bradley-Brun’s autopsy for her cause of death.

Jamie Bradley-Brun was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said.