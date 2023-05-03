Oklahoma sex offender killed 6, then himself, police say

Update: The police chief in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, confirmed the victims in a shooting at a rural residence. (Okmulgee Police Department)

HENRYETTA, Okla. — An Oklahoma sex offender fatally shot six people in the head before turning the gun on himself, authorities said Wednesday.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice said he met with the families of the victims and said that “normal people can’t understand why” Jesse McFadden killed two teens and four family members before fatally shooting himself near the rural town of Henryetta.

On Monday, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice confirmed that two of the victims were Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, who had been missing since Sunday, The Oklahoman reported.

REST IN PEACE 💔 Police confirmed the identities of the six victims murdered Monday after seven bodies were found at a property in Henryetta amid a search for two missing Oklahoma teenagers. Here's the latest: https://t.co/fDV3F15exl pic.twitter.com/DUqCVQFqUg — koconews (@koconews) May 3, 2023

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, McFadden’s mother-in-law, Janette Mayo, said her daughter -- Holly Guess, 35, who was McFadden’s wife -- and her three grandchildren were killed. The children were identified by Mayo as Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Authorities confirmed that information Wednesday, stating that McFadden shot and killed the five teens and his wife before turning the gun on himself.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Prentice told reporters that the victims each had between one and three gunshot wounds to the head.

A missing endangered person advisory had been issued earlier Monday for Webster and Brewer. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the advisory Monday afternoon, KOCO-TV reported. The alert stated that authorities believed that the two were with McFadden according to the television station.

‼️HAPPENING NOW: Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice is giving an update on the 7 bodies found in Henryetta, OK Monday. | @koconews pic.twitter.com/fonk8UWc0k — Meghan Mosley (@KOCOMeghan) May 3, 2023

Investigators said the two teens were reportedly staying at the McFadden residence since Saturday, KOKI-TV reported. They were supposed to return to their homes on Sunday.

“I do not believe that the parents of Brittany and Ivy did anything wrong, and they are devastated,” Prentice said.

Prentice said that Webster’s body was found on the west side of a creek on McFadden’s property, and that the bodies of Brewer and Allen were found separately on the east side of the water.

The other four bodies were found in a heavily wooded area in another area of the property south and east of where the three children were found, Prentice told reporters.

Online records showed that McFadden was supposed to appear in court Monday on child pornography charges and that he had been convicted of sex crimes, KOCO reported. McFadden received a 20-year sentence for a 2004 conviction of first-degree rape in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Authorities began a search after McFadden failed to appear at his jury trial on Monday in Muskogee County, according to The Associated Press.

“People who do this are evil,” Prentice said. “Trying to figure out why is a challenge that (family members) may never get past.

“There are questions that will never get answered.”