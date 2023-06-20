‘Old hippie’ wins $3.8M in Colorado lottery; all he wants is new vacuum

New millionaire: Bill S. of Colorado shows off his winning check after winning a lottery game earlier this month. (Colorado Lottery)

A 68-year-old man who won nearly $4 million in a Colorado lottery game earlier this month will have a cleaner house.

>> Read more trending news

The Carbondale resident, identified only as “Bill S.” by lottery officials, said he will buy a new vacuum with his newfound wealth, according to a news release from the Colorado Lottery.

Bill, a 68-year-old who described himself as an “old hippie,” bought a $2 ticket for the June 10 drawing and was “beyond belief” when he realized he had won $3,896,039 in the Colorado Lotto+ game.

The new millionaire was a trauma nurse in New York for 30 years before moving to Colorado and retiring last year, lottery officials said. He said he had been playing games in the Colorado Lottery for a decade, and chose the lump sum option of $1,948,019.

Other than the vacuum, Bill said he had no “huge plans for his windfall,” although he might take a train trip.” the release said.

Bill added that he learned how to ski in Colorado in 1972. Since he retired, he had been living on a fixed budget, which forced him to give up horseback riding and paragliding due to their costs.

He will not have to worry about that anymore and plans “to get back to those things he loves most,” lottery officials stated in the news release.

As a token of thanks, Bill said he plans to buy 100 gift cards to give to employees at his local City Market because “they are nice” to him, lottery officials said.