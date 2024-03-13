Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Actress Olivia Munn revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Munn, 43, shared that she took a genetic test in February 2023, according to The Associated Press. The genetic test looked at 90 different cancer genes and for Munn, they all came back negative.

“My sister Sara had just tested negative as well,” Munn wrote, according to CNN. “We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Munn’s doctor ended up calculating her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. According to CNN, Munn said that this “looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact I had my first child after the age of 30.”

“Because of that score I went to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy,” Munn wrote, according to CNN. “The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer.”

Over the past ten months, Munn said she had four surgeries which included a double mastectomy that happened around a month after she had a biopsy done, CNN reported.

“I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” Munn wrote on Instagram.

“I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” Munn said in a statement, according to the AP.

Olivia Munn through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Olivia Munn attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

