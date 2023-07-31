‘Our family is devastated:’ NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson speaks out after deaths of in-laws, nephew

Johnson speaks about in-laws' deaths LE MANS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Jimmie Johnson of the United States and Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZR1 talks to the media during previews to the 100th Anniversary Le Mans 24 Hours race at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 06, 2023 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson said his family is “devasted” after the deaths of his inlaws and 11-year-old nephew in a suspected triple murder-suicide last month.

Johnson put up a post on Instagram thanking people for their kindness and support.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of [Terry] Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” Johnson wrote in his post. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

According to authorities, Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry, 68, shot her husband, Jack, 69, then killed her grandson, Dalton, before taking her own life in the couple’s Oklahoma home.

According to People, Muskogee police said they had received a 911 from a woman they believe to have been Terry Janway, “who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up” the phone.

When officers arrived shortly after 9 p.m. they found Jack lying dead in a hallway of the home and then heard another gunshot go off inside the house. As police moved through the home, they discovered the bodies of Terry and Dalton.

Jack and Terry Janway were the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.