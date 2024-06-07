Over 2,800 boxes of stolen Legos found in home; 2 arrested

Stolen Legos The Los Angeles Police Department have arrested two people after finding more than 2,800 stolen boxes of Legos in a home on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested two people after officers said they found more than 2,800 stolen boxes of Legos at a home in Long Beach.

Authorities said Blanca Gudino, 39, stole the boxes from retailers and brought them to Richard Siegel, 71, at his home in Long Beach as part of a series of organized retail thefts.

Police launched an investigation in December after learning about a series of thefts from a retailer in San Pedro. KTLA identified the store at the center of the case as Target.

In December, loss prevention officers identified Gudino as the person believed to be behind the thefts. On Tuesday, officers saw her steal items from Target stores in Torrance and Lakewood, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Authorities searched Siegel’s home in Long Beach on Wednesday and found more than 2,800 boxes of Legos worth “from $20.00 to well over $1,000.00,” police said. While officers investigated, authorities said potential buyers of the toys arrived at Siegel’s home, “lured by advertisements placed by Siegel on internet sales sites.”

Gudino faces one count of grand theft while Siegel has been charged with organized retail theft. Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office showed Gudino remained jailed Friday. Siegel has been released on his own recognizance.





